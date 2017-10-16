'Rocco's Healthy & Delicious' by Rocco Dispirito

From the publisher: The James Beard Award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author, chef, and healthy living expert gives his fans what they have been clamoring for—a beautiful cookbook featuring more than 250 flavorful, mostly plant-based recipes for eating well every day.

Over the last decade, Americans have become increasingly aware of the health benefits of eating whole foods. But while we’re all looking to reduce our reliance on processed foods and eat fewer animal products, one thing has been missing: a cookbook that makes it easy and affordable (not to mention, delicious) to live a plant-based lifestyle.

Enter celebrity chef and health crusader Rocco Dispirito. He knows firsthand that a plant-based diet can deliver real results for weight loss and overall health, and he’s on a mission to make healthy eating accessible to everyone once and for all. In Rocco’s Healthy and Delicious, he offers more than 250 recipes featuring wholesome dishes that use fresh, local, organic ingredients.

In Rocco’s Healthy and Delicious, readers will find simple, everyday recipes for meals, snacks, desserts, smoothies and more. Start your day with Pomegranate Chia Oatmeal or a Strawberry Pistachio Breakfast Bar. Power up with a Chopped Salad with Avocado Crema or Coconut Cilantro Chicken Soup. Feast over Cauliflower Rice Risotto or Thai Curry Veggie Burgers. Indulge in Coconut Macaroons and No Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies. All of these recipes are plant-based, and most importantly: delicious.

With beautiful photography, no-nonsense nutritional guidance, a pantry overview, and more, Rocco offers a real-life guide to eating real food.

