Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

FILE - In this June 13, 2015 file photo, Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died at age 45. In a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

Ralphie May, seen here in 2015, died of cardiac arrest in Las Vegas, his publicist said.  (John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Funny man Ralphie May has died at age 45.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” his rep confirmed to Page Six on Friday. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

We're told May had been battling pneumonia and cancelled "a handful" of upcoming gigs to recover.

May, who rose to fame after his 2003 "Last Comic Standing" win, was also seen on Comedy Central and Netflix along with his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

He is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner and children April and August.

