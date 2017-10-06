Comedian Ralphie May dead at 45

Funny man Ralphie May has died at age 45.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” his rep confirmed to Page Six on Friday. “Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

We're told May had been battling pneumonia and cancelled "a handful" of upcoming gigs to recover.

May, who rose to fame after his 2003 "Last Comic Standing" win, was also seen on Comedy Central and Netflix along with his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

He is survived by his estranged wife Lahna Turner and children April and August.

