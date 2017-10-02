Las Vegas shooting: Celebrities push for gun control after massacre

In wake of the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival Sunday that that claimed the lives of 58 people and left more than 500 injured, celebrities took to Twitter to push for increased gun control laws.

Lady Gaga tweeted Monday, "Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly."

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner tweeted to his fans, "Why would you need an automatic weapon for self protection? If that many people were coming after you then you have much bigger problems."

Actor Michael Ian Black called the NRA a "terrorist organization."

Alyssa Milano called for "sensible gun control NOW."

Bill Eichner tweeted, "GUN CONTROL NOW. ENOUGH ALREADY. GROW THE F--K UP. THE AVERAGE PERSON DOESN'T NEED A F--KING MACHINE GUN. ENOUGH ALREADY. ENOUGH. ENOUGH."

Other stars like Joshua Malina, Elizabeth Banks, Russell Simmons and more expressed their political views on Twitter.