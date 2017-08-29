Ronda Rousey marries longtime boyfriend during McGregor v. Mayweather fight

While fellow UFC champion Conor McGregor was battling Floyd Mayweather in the ring, Ronda Rousey was having a big moment of her own. The movie star and fighter married her longtime boyfriend in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Rousey married Travis Browne on Saturday night. Browne posted the first real picture of the wedding showing the two wide-eyed and smiling as they walk hand-in-hand together.

“What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I love you @rondarousey #browsey2017,” he wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

As E! Online notes, Rousey tends to stay relatively quiet when it comes to her personal life, only really making her engagement public with a fun post on her own Instagram. Browne reportedly popped the question in New Zealand while on a hike.

People notes that another image of Rousey on her wedding day comes from the account of her friend Michael Mardones who shared a snap of he and her beaming with big smiles.

A post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

“Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it.”

As TMZ notes, UFC president Dana White says he was invited to the ceremony, but couldn't’ attend due to the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight.