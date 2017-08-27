Mayweather defeats McGregor

Fox News
Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the tenth round during their fight in Las Vegas, August 26

(REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. punches Conor McGregor during their fight in Las Vegas

(REUTERS/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas

(REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., fights Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, hits Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Conor McGregor sits in his corner between rounds in a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. connects with a punch against Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Conor McGregor after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr., with Conor McGregor after their super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. wears the money belt after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before a super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LeBron James attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Former boxer Mike Tyson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Mayweather defeats McGregor

Mayweather TKOs McGregor in 10th round

