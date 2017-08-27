Mayweather defeats McGregor
Mayweather TKOs McGregor in 10th round
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a punch against Conor McGregor in the tenth round during their fight in Las Vegas, August 26
(REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-lands-a-punch-against-conor-mcgregor-in-the-tenth-round-during-their-fight-in-las-vegas,-august-26
Floyd Mayweather Jr. punches Conor McGregor during their fight in Las Vegas
(REUTERS/ Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-punches-conor-mcgregor-during-their-fight-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor during their boxing match in Las Vegas
(REUTERS/Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
-floyd-mayweather-jr.-and-conor-mcgregor-during-their-boxing-match-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr., fights Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
floyd-mayweather-jr.,-fights-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.,-and-conor-mcgregor-during-their-super-welterweight-boxing-match-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, hits Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.,-left,-hits-conor-mcgregor-during-their-super-welterweight-boxing-match
Conor McGregor sits in his corner between rounds in a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
conor-mcgregor-sits-in-his-corner-between-rounds-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-against-floyd-mayweather-jr.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. connects with a punch against Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-connects-with-a-punch-against-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrates after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-celebrates-after-defeating-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-in-las-vegas
Conor McGregor after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
conor-mcgregor-after-losing-to-floyd-mayweather-jr.-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr. after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-after-defeating-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr., with Conor McGregor after their super welterweight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.,-with-conor-mcgregor-after-their-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday-in-las-vegas
Floyd Mayweather Jr. wears the money belt after defeating Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
floyd-mayweather-jr.-wears-the-money-belt-after-defeating-conor-mcgregor-in-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-saturday
Demi Lovato sings the national anthem before a super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
demi-lovato-sings-the-national-anthem-before-a-super-welterweight-boxing-match-between-floyd-mayweather-jr.-and-conor-mcgregor
LeBron James attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
lebron-james-attends-the-super-welterweight-boxing-match-between-floyd-mayweather-jr.-and-conor-mcgregor-in-las-vegas
Former boxer Mike Tyson attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor
(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
former-boxer-mike-tyson-attends-the-super-welterweight-boxing-match-between-floyd-mayweather-jr.-and-conor-mcgregor