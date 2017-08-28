'Pretty Little Liars' star Brandon Jones sentenced to jail for gun charge

A “Pretty Little Liars” star is going to be seeing the inside of a jail cell after drawing a gun on his neighbor during a dispute. Although no shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident, the actor will spend 180 days in jail.

According to The Wrap, Brandon Jones, who starred in “Pretty Little Liars” and has had roles in other projects such as “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Fosters” and “CSI,” was reportedly sentenced Monday for an incidents that occurred in October of 2015 and March of 2016 in which he allegedly pulled a gun on his neighbor while the two were arguing. It’s unclear, however, exactly what the nature of the argument was about.

TMZ reported in April that Jones was slapped with a felony, assault with a firearm, charge and 2 misdemeanors, exhibiting a deadly weapon and exhibiting a concealable firearm in public as well.

“It is our understanding that the gun in Mr. Jones’ possession was fully legal and registered, that he was on his girlfriend’s private property, and that he and his girlfriend felt that they were under threat in a dispute with neighbors,” a rep for the star said at the time.

However, it seems a judge did not agree and he’s now going to spend 180 days in jail in addition to three years probation, 30 days of community labor and 26 anger management classes as part of his plea deal.