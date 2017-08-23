Nicki Minaj gets racy for MAC nude lipstick collaboration

Nicki Minaj gave fans an eyeful by stripping down for a sexy new MAC ad, after collaborating with the make-up brand on two new lipsticks.

The 34-year-old rapper teased her latest glam partnership with the cosmetics giant by sharing a saucy campaign image to Instagram.

In honor of creating two nude lip colours for the brand, the chart-topping musician continued the nude theme in the promo image, stripping down to a flesh-colored bodysuit.

Crouching on the ground to show off her long legs, the "Anaconda" rapper seductively gazes at the camera while tilting her head backwards.

She put her eye-popping cleavage on display by thrusting her chest towards the camera, while draping a see-through nude-colored coat around her body.

Watch the queen conquer! @nickiminaj debuts her custom-designed nude Lipsticks for M·A·C. Ready, set, take charge! #MACxNickiMinaj A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Nicki paired her racy outfit with sky high stiletto heels and, of course, she was wearing one of her lip colors, which are released in September.

They've been named Nicki's Nude and The Pinkprint, with the latter being a reference to her 2014 album.

Nicki also teased a bigger project with MAC to come next year — but kept mum on the details.

This September, get nude with @nickiminaj! The queen of hip-hop releases two suggestive shades for M·A·C… with more surprises to come! Stay tuned. #MACxNickiMinaj A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

She captioned her snap: "Guess who’s back with M·A·C?

"Cant wait to reveal this exciting news I'm working on for 2018!!! It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C.

"Until then - I'm giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September."

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

MAC also teased big news on its Instagram account, saying: "Nicki Minaj dominates fans’ hearts and hip-hop charts with her bravado and razor-sharp rhymes.

"With her unstoppable seductive power, the queen is set to conquer the world.

"Get cheeky and take charge in the queen’s two suggestive lipstick shades.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

"This September, get nude with Nicki.

"Need even more Nicki in your life? M·A·C has a MAJOR surprise coming in 2018."

Nicki first worked with MAC back in 2010, when the company released a special edition Pink Friday lipstick in honor of her album of the same name.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Two years later she collaborated with the make-up brand again, to release two Viva Glam lip colors to raise money for the MAC Aids Fund.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.