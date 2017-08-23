'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal: Timeline of events

The show must go on for the "Bachelor" franchise, especially after the most dramatic filming of the season yet.

The new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" premiered in August after production was shut down earlier this year following "allegations of misconduct" on set involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Investigations into the case have since concluded and filming resumed with most of the original cast. Producers aired scenes filmed before the shutdown during the season premiere.

For those involved, the scandal was a drama, yet, a learning process, with ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey saying it was a "wake-up call."

Here's the timeline of events in the popular reality show fallout:

August 22: Jackson speaks out in tearful interview with Chris Harrison

Jackson spoke to host Chris Harrison in a pre-taped interview a week after the pool scene aired on "Bachelor in Paradise," saying he was in a better place since the scandal broke.

"I never once thought that I would be here, today, speaking to you guys amid a crazy scandal," Jackson told Harrison.

Jackson reiterated it was "every man's biggest fear" to be accused of sexual assault and denied reports that he carried a "limp Corinne" out of the pool and "had sex with her."

"I know who I am," he said. "I know I'm not that monster that they're trying to portray on TV."

Jackson said he and Olympios haven't spoken "for obvious reasons," but admitted that he wish they did.

"I felt bad for her because she was being slut-shamed. I love my mother, I love the women in my family more than anything in this world, and it just hurt me just knowing that she probably was going through the same thing that I was, but a little bit more, a little bit more aggressive and intense, and just to kind of reach out and just be like, look, I'm here if you want to chat," Jackson told Harrison.

August 7: First clips of 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal released in promo

The promo for the upcoming season was released during the live finale of "The Bachelorette." Viewers got a glimpse of scenes that were filmed before production was shut down, including Olympios and Jackson entering the pool to the cameras officially shutting off.

August 6: ABC president says scandal was a "wake-up call"

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey addressed the most talked about scandal in the "Bachelor" franchise history during a panel at Television Critics Association press tour.

Dungey said the show made changes to enhance contestants' safety.

"When something like this happens, it's a little bit of a wake-up call to really make sure we have all the right processes in place. We feel very good that we do," Dungey said.

August 3: 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air footage of Olympios and Jackson

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, host Chris Harrison said this season of "Bachelor in Paradise" will include footage of Olympios and Jackson during their time in Mexico during the show's premiere on Aug. 14.

“It’s going to be literally dealt with the moment we come on the air,” Harrison says of the show's scandal. “We’ll start talking about it right away and start dealing with it. If you don’t, it’s the elephant in the room and then it will taint the entire season. So we want to show everybody and then get on with Paradise because there are some wonderful things that are going to be happening.”

Harrison said that they "didn't want to just throw away" the week's worth of footage shot before production shut down, and are airing it because "we thought you needed to see that."

Harrison said that although he hasn't seen any final shots, viewers will "see more than enough to show you what was happening that led up to the shutdown, within certain taste and values of what we can show on network TV.”

July 12: Olympios says she will attend 'Bachelor in Paradise' reunion show

Two days after Jackson stated he would attend "Bachelor in Paradise's" reunion show later this summer, Olympios said she would also be in attendance.

"I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise Special," Olympios said in a statement, according to Variety.

July 10: Jackson says he plans to attend reunion shows

Jackson told TMZ he will be attending the upcoming reunion show for "Bachelor in Paradise" and the "Men Tell All" episode of "The Bachelorette."

"I owe it to my castmates," Jackson said. "They've been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face-to-face — give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They've been so helpful."

June 29: Olympios says personal investigation has concluded

Olympios said in a statement her team has concluded their own investigation into the allegations of what took place in Mexico.

"My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction," part of the statement read, according to The Wrap. "While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return."

Olympios added she "never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with "Bachelor in Paradise."

June 27: Producers institute stricter policies in wake of scandal

Producers are implementing new rules during filming of the show to prevent another scandal, TMZ reported.

Warner Bros. are reportedly requiring contestants to forgo drugs, regardless if they are legal, and have their luggage searched before boarding the plane to Mexico. They are also limited to two drinks per hour.

Contestants who also want to have sex must get permission from producers, according to TMZ. If producers feel as though one party cannot give consent, the contestants are not allowed to engage in sex.

June 26: Jackson speaks out for first time in tearful interview

Less than a week after Warner Bros. announced it found no evidence of misconduct, Jackson sat down in his first on-camera interview with E! News.

"It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother," Jackson told E! News. "It's hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult."

Jackson added that his father kept him "extrememly strong" and "grounded," but the scandal was too much for his mother to bear.

Jackson described the hours before the pool incident and how he felt "nervous" coming to Mexico because of his role as the villain on Rachel Lindsay's season. But he became quick friends with Olympios, even calling her a "homie."

"We were hanging out. We kind of were just complimenting each other on being villains. I was like, 'Look, I've accepted this role.' We were kind of just laughing, like, 'Oh, we're about to dominate Paradise!'" Jackson recalled. "Like homie stuff, like really, really like friends."

He said things got "a little hot and heavy" at the bar and the two started making out with Olympios' legs wrapped around him. He recalled that Olympios didn't appear to be drunk and she was the "aggressor" in the pool scenario. He remembered thinking at the moment he wanted the cameras to follow them.

"It just seemed too perfect in a sense for me, and at the point, that's when my spidey senses got up," he told E! News.

Things escalated from there with Olympios initiating the sexual advances, according to Jackson. He confirmed they had oral sex.

Jackson said everything seemed fine the next morning. The two saw each other and chatted before heading to get food. Jackson said he heard rumors that Olympios was involved with three other men the day before, but only saw her kissing contestant Derek Peth. He did not "personally see the other two."

But everything changed three days later when a producer approached Jackson and told him there was an issue.

"He goes, 'Here's what I'm gonna need you to do: I'm going to need you to bow out. Tell [Chris Harrison] and the crew you that love them, you're thankful. However, you—you know you're not there for the right reasons,'" Jackson said.

Then, the cast was sent home.

Jackson says 'he got played' in 'Bachelor in Paradise' scandal

Jackson told E! News he felt like he "got played" in the scandal, but not by Olympios.

"I got played...not by her but I got played in general. I am not sure by who, but I got played," Jackson said.

He added that it's "every man's biggest fear" to be accused of sexual assault.

A post shared by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

"No man wants to be attached to that. That ruins you for life. That's something that sticks with you.," Jackson told the news site. "When I have children they are going to Google their dad's name and this is going to appear. That's my biggest fear."

June 22: Jackson will not return to show; Olympios' boyfriend speaks out

Jackson will not be among the people returning to paradise, TMZreported. Sources close to Jackson told the news site he is officially done with the franchise after he was accused of sexual assault, adding that he suffered anxiety over the scandal.

Olympios' boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, also spoke out about the incident, saying Olympios will continue to have his "unwavering loyalty and support."

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," he told E! News.

The couple was reportedly dating before filming began.

June 21: Contestants announce return to reality show

Several contestants announced they were returning to Mexico to resume filming for "Bachelor in Paradise." Among those are Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Taylor Nolan.

“Sea you on the beach,” Gates wrote on Instagram.

Producers have been scrambling to fill spots for the reality show a day after an internal investigation revealed no evidence of misconduct, according to reports.

The complete cast has not been announced.

June 20: Corinne's lawyer releases a statement announcing their "own investigation" will continue

Hours after Warner Bros. released a statement announcing "Bachelor in Paradise" will resume production, Singer, Olympios' lawyer, released a statement stating they will continue investigating the situation on their own.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of 'Bachelor in Paradise' was shut down because of multiple complaints received from 'BIP' producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone," Singer said. "It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

June 20: Warner Bros. finds no evidence of sexual assault, filming for show to resume

Production company Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News it found no evidence of misconduct in its investigation.

"Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed," Warner Bros. told Fox News in a statement. "The tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy."

We have the same smile 😍 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

The company added it will not be releasing the videotape of the incident "out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved."

The studio also confirmed the current season will resume filming despite previous speculation. However, there will be changes to the show's policies in order to "enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Chris Harrison thanked fans for their support and patience shortly after news broke about the show's return.

"Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family," Harrison wrote on Twitter.

It's unclear if Jackson and Olympios will return to the show when filming resumes.

June 17: 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars marry despite show drama

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who got engaged on season 3 of the show, got married at a resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, People Magazine reported. Chris Harrison acted as an officiant.

On the same day, Bass wrote an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, pleading to ABC not to cancel the show that brought him to Waddell.

"Let me reiterate by saying that I do not want to downplay the seriousness of this very difficult situation. My heart goes out to Corinne and everyone negatively affected by this. I pray for peace and healing to begin and personal growth for all," Bass wrote.

"And 'Paradise' must come back, if not this season, then next season. I want to watch love form and grow on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays. I want to watch the next steady Jade and Tanner and also the next roller-coaster relationship like I had. Love always wins, and I trust in 'Paradise.'"

Bass also talked about the producers' role in the show.

A post shared by Jasmine Goode (@jasminegoode_) on May 18, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

"I can’t talk too much about our contracts with the show, but let me say this: It’s very, very clear that, as contestants, our actions and words are our responsibility, including alcohol consumption. But in reality, the producers are always there to help when things get fuzzy," Bass said.

June 16: Jackson's attorney speaks out

Jackson's attorney Walter Mosley said in an interview with Varietythat his client was "a celebrity for all the wrong reasons."

"This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury," Mosley told Variety. "It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons."

"The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario’s name," Mosley said, adding that he has requested the tapes be released and he's focused on clearing Jackson's name.

"There’s no criminal investigation and we don’t fear any criminal investigation," he added.

June 16: Contestant defends Jackson

Contestant Jasmine Goode, who was also on the same season of "The Bachelor" with Olympios, came to Jackson's defense. Goode told the DailyMail.com in an interview that she was "shocked" to hear Olympios call herself a "victim."

"I don't believe she was a victim or traumatized. The statement she released doesn't even sound like her. It sounds like someone wrote it for her," Goode said. "She never, ever said one thing negative about DeMario. And she was never in danger, at least I never witnessed anything bad happening to her."

"I feel bad for DeMario. He's a good guy. He's sweet and not aggressive one bit. I am sad and disappointed this has happened. We are all shocked," she added.

Goode then told E! News that Olympios "forced herself on three male cast members when they were unable to consent" before the pool incident with DeMario that happened later that day.

Goode was seen with Olympios on the first episode of this season's "Bachelorette," counseling Rachel Lindsay before she started her journey on the show.

June 15: Olympios spotted out in Los Angeles; Jackson claims job loss

Olympios was spotted out walking her dog in her L.A. neighborhood, a day after releasing a statement on the incident, People Magazine reported.

Good morning babes ☕️Toronto I'm comin' for ya ❤️ #riseandgrind A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Jackson, who has been at a relative's home in sourthern California since news broke, told Inside Edition he has been fired from his job as a executive recruiter.

"I don't blame anyone right now, all I want [are] the tapes," Jackson told Inside Edition.

Olympios and Jackson have hired lawyers to represent them.

June 14: Olympios and Jackson release first statements

Olympios broke her silence and released a statement, calling herself a "victim" in the June 4 incident.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," Olympios said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening," she added.

Hours after Olympios announced she was hiring famed lawyer Marty Singer and a top publicist to handle her case, Jackson released his statement on the situation, claiming his character "has been assassinated."

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," Jackson's publicist told E! News. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Sources told E! News that Olympios and Jackson have not seen the footage of the pool scene.

June 13: Host Chris Harrison addresses allegations

Chris Harrison spoke out about the "allegations of misconduct."

“I know in this day and age we want — and even expect — immediate answers, but in this case, it’s just not possible," Harrison said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"So again, I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved," he added.

He apologized to the viewers for the "inconvenience and dissappointment" the suspension caused, and urged people to be patient during the meantime.

June 12: Allegations of sex assault revealed

A company spokesman confirmed on Monday the cast was sent home from Mexico.

Reports of alleged sex assault involving Jackson and Olympios began to surface. At this point, both contestants had not formally addressed the incident.

Contestants, past and present, expressed their disappointment about the cancellation.

"I'm heartbroken about BIP," Raven Gates wrote.

"My heart has been breaking all day. I'm constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are," Derek Peth said.

Leah Block, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor," seemed to applaud the suspension, detailing her negative experience on "garbage" show.

"Paradise contestants.. at least you still have Winter Games! Also- good thing 90% of you live in LA so you can continue your relationships," Block tweeted. "Just to know everyone how trashy that show is & how trashy the producers are to this it's ok to film sexual activity on an ABC SHOW. #garbage."

June 11: "Bachelor in Paradise" is suspended

Warner Bros. executives told Fox News ABC suspended the show's production over "allegations of misconduct" and a thorough investigation was being conducted.

"We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

June 6: Cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" revealed

ABC revealed the full cast of the upcoming season and announced the show would return on Aug. 8. There was no indiction to the public production would be suspended.

June 4: The pool incident

Olympios and Jackson joined 14 other "Bachelor" alums in an attempt to find love. TMZ reported that producers when up to Olympios and Jackson and encouraged a relationship between them.

That night, Olympios and Jackson got "hot and heavy" in the pool while the cameras were rolling. It's unclear what exactly happened, but reports alleged Jackson began touching Olympios inappropriately while she was very inebriated.

The next day, a "third party," reportedly a field producer, watched the footage of the pool scene and felt uncomfortable, according to reports. She filed a formal complaint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.