Charlie Daniels compares taking down Confederate statues to ISIS: 'Where does it stop?'

Charlie Daniels compared removing Confederate statues in America to ISIS destroying historical sites in Iraq and Syria.

"That's what ISIS is doing over in places," Daniels told Newsmax TV. "There were pieces of history that they didn't like, they were taking them down."

The 80-year-old added, "Where does it stop? Is it going to be Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson or are we headed into Jefferson, Washington, who were both slave owners? How deep into history are we going to go?"

Daniels said it's important to accept that there are "people who were part of our history who were not very savory characters."

The "Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer's suggestion if you don't like the statues?

"If you don't like it, don't look at it," he suggested.

Daniels said he walks past movie posters he doesn't like and simply turns the other way.

"There's all kinds of symbolism in this country that I don't like, but I'm not going to go tear them down," he said. "These statues aren't preaching or shouting out some kind of crazy epithets or something. They're just sitting there. Just turn around and don't look at them."