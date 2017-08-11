ABC honchos give a pass to 'Scandal' star's vulgar attacks on Trump voters

Producer Shonda Rhimes fired Katherine Heigl from ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" for reportedly being difficult to work with, but one of the stars of her "Scandal" series has managed to stay in her and the network's good graces despite calling every single person who voted for Donald Trump “stupid c--ks.”

Joshua Malina, who plays Attorney General David Rosen in Rhimes’ political drama, tweeted on Tuesday that Trump voters were "stupid c—ks." The next day, he doubled down, repeating his insult, and adding that they were, in addition, "homophobic, antisemitic, misogynistic, transphobic, and unfunny."

Rhimes did not return Fox News' request for comment, and ABC told Fox News they had no comment on Malina's headline-making statements.

Dan Gainor, VP of business and culture at the Media Research Center, said Malina’s outburst and the network’s silence are par for the course.

He told Fox News that Malina's comments did not surprise him as this is the "way of things in Hollywood, where millionaires tell the rest of us that we're idiots and then curse at us.

"Our response should be simple: Turn off their shows. Let them go get real jobs."

Several Twitter uses agreed, saying they won't be tuning in to ABC anymore specifically because of Malina's remarks.

65 million voted for Trump... that's a lot of people who won't watch this show anymore. #ABC #Scandal #JoshuaMalina @ABCNetwork — Tim Bunting (@bunster2366) August 10, 2017

@JoshuaMalina joshuamalinaI guess the trump movement will have to boycott your HORRIBLE show and drop rating so they can cancel it. — J.R (@orangeblue_fan) August 10, 2017

#JoshuaMalina #ABC #ScandalABC #shondaland it is disgusting that Joshua Malina has not been reprimanded for his classless comments. — veronica arias (@vero00) August 10, 2017

The network -- and Rhimes' -- decision to overlook Malina's offensive tweets comes on the heels of ABC having to continuously deny they canceled "Last Man Standing" over the show's promotion of conservative values.

"Last Man Standing" star Tim Allen tweeted days after the cancellation, “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

ABC told Fox News they canceled Allen’s top-rated Friday sitcom for "scheduling reasons," while they still found room to add “Inhumans” despite critics and viewers bashing the show’s trailer.

They also paid a reported $25 million to Katy Perry to be a judge on its attempted revival of "American Idol.”

Both Perry and Rhimes were vocal supporters of the candidacy of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Rhimes, considered the most powerful producer at ABC, also made a film called "Hillary" for the Democratic National Committee.