'Scandal's' Joshua Malina: Trump voters are 'stupid'

Joshua Malina didn't hold back in his expletive-filled tweet to Trump voters.

The "Scandal" star shared on Twitter Tuesday, "If you're one of the stupid c--ks who voted for this stupid c--k, do you not feel like a stupid c--k?"

The 51-year-old actor's tweet was in response to President Trump's warning to North Korea on Tuesday. He told reporters from his New Jersey golf club that North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un would face "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if Jong Un refused to stop his nuclear threats.

Malina's tweet didn't sit well with all of his followers.

One person responded, "Never heard of you Josh. Is this your lame attempt at relevance? Also, this #Scandal show you speak of sounds like an Obama admin. special."

Another said, "You're sadly #OUTOFTOUCH and have #ZeroCredibility."

One user added, "If you are one of the people who alienated everyone who voted for trump, who still alienate everyone who voted for trump..."

A rep for Malina did not return Fox News' request for comment.