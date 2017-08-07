Bill Maher mocks 9-year-old's letter to Trump

Bill Maher's HBO show returned Friday night after a month-long hiatus and the talk show host took the opportunity to mock a 9-year-old's letter to President Trump.

Toward the end of the panel discussion segment, Maher read out loud 9-year-old Dylan "Pickles" Harbin's letter to Trump which was first read by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in late July.

Maher pointed out Harbin's several spelling errors.

"This is more of an indictment of the educational system of America," Maher said. "I don't blame the kid. They haven't taught him 'is' at the age of 9?"

He added, "They owe this kid an apology."

The "Real Time With Bill Maher" host then read a fake letter he attributed to Harbin.

"Do you like your boss Mr. Putin? When I drink too much milk I get in troubl (sic) for pootin (sic) too," Maher read.

He also asked, "When you beat up on real Mexicans does candy come out" and "How much money do you have? If only there were some way to find out."

@RealTimers @billmaher you're being awfully tough on a little kid...and that letter to Trump was cute, too 😂😂 — A girl has no name (@amandapants357) August 5, 2017

@foxandfriends HBO 's Bill Maher's show stooped to an all time low! He insulted and degraded a letter sent to Trump by a 9 year old boy.Sick — Brian Hurley (@bhurleysr11) August 6, 2017

Some on Twitter felt Maher's segment was out-of-line.

A rep for Maher did not return Fox News' request for comment.

This is not the first time Maher has come under fire for jokes he made on his HBO show.

In May he was criticized for making an incest joke about Ivanka Trump and in June he apologized for using the N-word on his talk show.