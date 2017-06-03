Bill Maher: HBO host slammed for use of the N-word

Bill Maher, the HBO late-night host of “Real Time,” was criticized widely on social media after an interview with a Nebraska senator that aired Friday night where the host joked that he is a “house [expletive].”

Maher was having a back-and-forth with Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and the senator invited the liberal talk-show host to visit his state.

“We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse joked.

Maher responded, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house [expletive].”

Some in the audience groaned and a few clapped. Maher appeared to quickly reassure the audience and said, “No, it’s a joke.”

Sasse did not address the comment and the two moved on to another subject. Sasse faced some criticism on social media for not quickly condemning the host’s comments.

Deray Mckesson, an activist for Black Lives Matter, took to Twitter, saying, “But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.”

The New York Times reported that the word was not cut out during HBO’s rebroadcast at midnight.

Maher was criticized last month for comments he made about President Trump and his daughter Ivanka.

Maher made his most recent controversial comments the same week Kathy Griffin faced fallout for a video showing her posing with a likeness of Trump’s severed head.

Griffin says the video was meant to be a pointed comeback to Trump's remark last summer that journalist Megyn Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of wherever."

