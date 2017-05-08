Bill Maher slammed over Ivanka Trump remarks

Bill Maher is under fire for an incest joke he made and President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

The "Real Time" host made the comments on his HBO Friday night show during an interview with New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman.

"A lot of us thought, 'Oh, Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.' When [Trump's] about to f--king nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and you know...'Daddy, Daddy. Don’t do it, Daddy,'" Maher said while making a crude gesture with his hand.

Immediately, fans took to Twitter to call our Maher for his remarks.

@billmaher Love your brilliant show, but you crossed the line with your Ivanka incest joke. It was in poor taste. U should apologize. — Claudio Rocchi (@ClaudioRocchi1) May 8, 2017

@texashandsome I know 1 thing, yr mind is n the gutter, like so many comedians n this day & age..attacking Ivanka w/such vile comment is slimy,@billmaher 🐡 — Karrie (@KarrieLynn88) May 8, 2017

@billmaher how low can you go? Do you ever think about the Trumps as human beings with feelings just like your family. Ivanka is a mother. — Christine Bruning (@Toledoteaparty) May 8, 2017

After Bill Maher's vulgar 'joke' about Ivanka Trump, I think it's time to drop HBO permanently. Must be repercussions for this behavior. — Deplorable R.A.P. (@LADY_CON) May 8, 2017

@billmaher your latest comments regarding Ivanka Trump were lewd and completely tasteless. I have cancelled my HBO subscription. — Ron Payne (@Rpayne556) May 8, 2017

A rep for Maher did not return Fox News' request for comment.

Fellow late night talk show host Stephen Colbert recently came under fire for a lewd joke he made about Donald Trump.

The "Late Show" star had ranted about Trump during his opening monologue on May 1st, criticizing Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson.

"You have more people marching against you than cancer," Colbert said. "You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster."

Fans immediately took issue with Colbert's final joke, with some calling the comedian homophobic, and demanding CBS fire him.



Colbert said two days later "I would do it again," but that he "would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be."