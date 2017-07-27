'Shooter' Season 2 cut by 2 episodes after Ryan Phillippe's off-set injury

The current season of USA Network’s “Shooter” is going to end a little earlier than planned. The network cut the season order following a pretty serious injury suffered by the series’ lead actor.

After star Ryan Phillippe broke his leg last week, Entertainment Tonight reports that the injury caused a headache as it fell during the filming of Season 2 of the USA Network action series. As a result, the production hit a wall without its principal star, forcing it to shut down. Furthermore, the network announced that it had cut the original order of 10 episodes for Season 2 to just 8.

“Our priority is Ryan’s recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we’ve decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208,” Paramount TV told the outlet.

It was previously reported that “Shooter” star Ryan Phillippe suffered a broken leg as a result of, what he called, a “freak accident” during a family outing last week. The actor announced the news in a series of tweets that opened with letting fans know that his injuries weren’t the result of his time on the set of the action series.

According to Deadline, Season 2, episode 8 of the series has a natural moment in the story that could act as an adequate finale. However, fans of the show will likely feel the absence of whatever was coming for the characters in episodes 9 and 10.

“Shooter” is currently 2 episodes deep into Season 2. It will return for episode 3 on August 1.