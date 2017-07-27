Miranda Lambert refuses to use her platform for anything other than music

Miranda Lambert isn't trying to fit in -- she's just trying to be Miranda.

The country superstar opened up in a rare interview to Billboard where she explained why she refuses to write political songs.

"I am a 100 percent believer in not ever using the platform that I've built for anything other than music, because music to me is an escape from your own reality," she shared. "I don't want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions."

There’s a lot of reasons why #TheWeightOfTheseWings is a double album. I wrote 72 songs for this project. I had a lot of fuel. But these 24 songs showed themselves to be what needed to be said right now. A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Dec 21, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

She said she steers completely clear of politics because "you can't win anyway."

"And what are you winning? For someone to agree with you, and now you’ve spoken your piece and pissed off many other people, just for one person to go, 'She's right'? It doesn't do any good."

Besides, the 33-year-old is comfortable enough in her own skin and doesn't feel any need to "fit in."

"I'm not going to try to fit in," Lambert stated. "But I'm not trying to be an outlaw -- I'm just trying to do me. And if that's carving my own path or making my own lane, then I'll do that."

The songstress, who has repeatedly declined to divulge on her split from Blake Shelton in 2015, didn't elaborate on her marriage to Billboard. She said her latest album "Weight of These Wings" speaks for her.

All the parts of me. All the parts of the pain I went through...everything that happens to a person in their life is on this record. #TheWeightOfTheseWings A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 30, 2016 at 1:15pm PST

"I just didn't need to talk about the record," she said. "If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it's all on there. There's no mystery anymore -- take from it what you."

She added, "I won't take pain for granted anymore."

