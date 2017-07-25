Jennie Garth says she is open to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot

Actress Jennie Garth said she “wouldn’t be opposed” to a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot.

Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the popular 1990’s drama, told Us Weekly that she had discussed the reboot with her former cast members.

“We’ve talked about it and played with some [ideas],” Garth told the magazine. “I don’t know where the project is now. I don’t know if it’s going to move forward, but I would be a part of it. I would be a part of it if it came up.”

Garth said she would want to write a script with former cast member and friend Tori Spelling.

“She and I talk about teaming back up and doing something else because we really love working together,” Garth said. “We really want to do a comedy about ourselves, not autobiographical or anything but definitely our individual sensibilities. When we get together, we’re just silly and funny.”

The show which ran from 1990 to 2000 has had multiple spin-offs including “90210” where Garth, Spelling and Shannen Doherty reprised their roles.