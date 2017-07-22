Read Chester Bennington's heartbreaking letter to Chris Cornell: 'Can't imagine a world without you'

Chester Bennington was found dead at the age of 41 from an apparent suicide on Thursday. The Linkin Park frontman's passing came as a surprise to many, but another death that also shocked the music world was that of rocker Chris Cornell.

Bennington and the Soundgarden frontman were very close, and following Cornell's tragic death in May, the "Numb" singer penned a heartbreaking letter to his dear friend.

"I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife's face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept," Bennington wrote at the time, in a letter shared via social media. "I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family. You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that's what we all are. You helped me understand that."

"I just watched a video of you singing 'A Day in the Life' by the Beatles and thought of my dream," he continued. "I'd like to think you were saying goodbye in your own way. I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life. With all my love. Your friend, Chester."

Coincidentally, Bennington died on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday. The Audioslave singer committed suicide on May 18, following a performance at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan. Bennington, along with Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson, performed an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at Cornell's May 26 funeral service.

The two toured together in 2007 and 2008, at times taking the stage together to give their dedicated fans a special treat.

On Friday, Linkin Park canceled the remainder of their North American tour. No word on the band's future following the beloved musician's sudden death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).