Linkin Park's Chester Bennington dead at 41

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Los Angeles County Coroner. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office confirmed that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Bennington allegedly hanged himself inside a private home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, TMZ reports. According to the gossip site, the singer struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had previously talked about suicide as the result of childhood trauma and abuse.

For years, he acted as the frontman to the rock group, whose hits include “Faint,” “In the End” and “Crawling.”

The news comes on the same day the band debuted a new music video for the song “Talking To Myself” off their latest album, “One More Light.” Previously, Bennington described how personal the new album was to him on the band’s official Facebook page.

“In the beginning, we wanted to challenge ourselves musically… but then it became more about our lives,” he said. “I sang things in the lyrics of this album that only my wife and closest friends know. I did it because I know there are other people out there who have gone through the stuff I have, and it feels better to know you’re not alone.”

The band’s website listed show dates to promote the album spanning from July 27 to October 22. Linkin Park’s debut album, “Hybrid Theory,” sold 10 million copies in 2000. The follow up album in 2003, “Meteora” earned the band another 4 million.

He leaves behind six children from two marriages.