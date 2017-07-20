French singer Barbara Weldens reportedly collapses, dies on stage

Rising French singer Barbara Weldens reportedly collapsed and died in the middle of a concert. She was 35.

According to The Independent, Weldens was performing on stage at a church in the small south-west French village of Goudron when she suffered cardiac arrest. Her performance was part of the Leo Ferre festival.

Local media reports indicate Weldens was reportedly electrocuted but the BBC reports police are still investigating the cause of death.

Weldens was an up-and-coming singer and had won a young talent award after released her first album this year.

According to her website, Weldens grew up in the circus before deciding to become a singer.