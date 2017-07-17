entertainment

Jury awards $3.9M to family of film worker killed by train

Associated Press
In this photo taken April 9, 2014 Elizabeth and Richard Jones, flip through photos of their daughter Sarah Jones, the 27-year-old camera assistant killed by a freight train while filming a movie in southeast Georgia, as they sit in their attorney's office, in Atlanta.

SAVANNAH, Ga. –  A jury has found a railroad company responsible in the 2014 death of a movie worker on a Georgia railroad bridge, awarding the young woman's family $3.9 million in damages.

The verdict against CSX Transportation came Monday in a civil lawsuit the parents of Sarah Jones filed in the Feb. 20, 2014, crash. Jones was killed when a freight train slammed into film workers shooting a movie about singer Gregg Allman.

'WALKING DEAD' SEASON 8 REPORTEDLY RESUMES FILMING AFTER ON-SET DEATH

Attorneys for Jones' family argued CSX should have taken precautions to avoid the crash. They said two CSX trains that passed the movie crew before the collision should have reported the group.

CSX attorneys blamed filmmakers who were denied permission by CSX to shoot on its tracks. Film director Randall Miller served a year in jail for Jones' death.

 

