'Walking Dead' Season 8 reportedly resumes filming after on-set death

Following an on-set tragedy that resulted in the death of a stuntman, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” has reportedly resumed filming Season 8.

The news comes just three days after it was confirmed that stuntman John Bernecker died while performing a stunt on the acclaimed drama. At the time, AMC released a statement saying it was saddened by the news and that production on Season 8 of the show was “temporarily shut down.”

On Sunday evening, actress Pollyanna Mclntosh, who plays Jadis on the show, posted a note on Instagram about Bernecker in which she said that she would be returning to work the following day. If the note from the actress is true, it seems that “The Walking Dead” has officially resumed filming on Season 8 following the tragic loss.

“As I prepare to work again tomorrow I’m again thinking of John’s friends and family and of John,” Mclintosh wrote. “My heart goes out to you all and to the rest of your set family and families who’ve known John and his art.”

Mclintosh isn’t the first star to comment on the loss of Bernecker. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan are just a few of the cast members that expressed their condolences to John and his family on social media.