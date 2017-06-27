'GLOW' star Alison Brie talks stripping down for wrestler role, nudist past

According to Alison Brie, she had to do more than just practice killer moves as a 1980s pro wrestler for the Netflix comedy “GLOW.” The actress also trained to get naked to appear in the show’s very first episode.

“I definitely did some push-ups and sit-ups in my room to pump up the right muscles beforehand,” the 34-year-old told Playboy. “I’ve passed on a lot of projects that had nudity, but I was obsessed with getting ‘GLOW.’ Nudity is a part of the show, and I had no hesitation. I love the character. I understood why they wanted it.

"Getting naked on camera is like ripping off a Band-Aid. The hardest part is the transition from being in your robe to being naked on set. Once I was naked, it kind of reminded me of my nudist says from college and that feeling of, ‘Oh yeah, I love my body and this is fun and silly and its fine.’”

Brie, the daughter of reformed hippies, studied at California Institute of the Arts, which she described as “sort of clothing optional” during her time there. Brie previously told Conan O’Brien in 2012 the cafeteria was the only place where students were required to wear clothes.

“I don’t know what it’s like now; even in the four years I was there, they had started to crack down,” she admitted to Playboy. “My freshman year, the Erotic Ball was still happening. Everybody was in different states of undress. There were tents with TVs playing pornography.

"And I seem to remember a live sex performance. Mostly it was a lot of lingerie and body paint. I wore this Victoria’s Secret thing with a little black thong under a black lace long-sleeved mini-dress. It was see-through lace — you could see the panties — but also long sleeved because, you know, I’m very demure.”

But over the years, many fans took note of Brie’s body. She aware there’s a Tumblr account dedicated to her breasts.

“There’s a fascination I can’t really explain,” she said. “My mom was the first one to point that out early in my ‘Community’ days. She was like, ‘I was reading a bunch of message boards, and people seem very fascinated by your boobs. I don’t know why. They’re not that big.’ I was like, ‘Mom, I have great boobs. How dare you?’ It’s humorous to me that people have a fixation with my boobs.”

“GLOW” is currently streaming on Netflix.