Elle Macpherson, billionaire husband reportedly split

Elle Macpherson and her billionaire husband, Jeff Soffer, have split, sources in Miami exclusively tell Page Six.

“Elle and Jeff are definitely over,” a source said of the couple, who were married in 2013, after a notoriously on-again, off-again romance. “She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for her own house in Miami. He has been linked to some other women, but insists they are just friends.”

Macpherson has two teenage sons, Flynn and Aurelius Cy, from her relationship with hedge funder Arpad Busson. She was also previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

The Australian supermodel — nicknamed “The Body” — and Soffer dated for two years and split for eight months before getting engaged in 2012. At the time, Page Six reported that Soffer — whose father, Donald, is also a real estate mogul — had a change of heart about the relationship after he cheated death in a chopper crash in which his best friend, Lance Valdez, died.

They eloped in 2013, marrying in Fiji in what was described as an “intimate ceremony” with just a few family members and friends present.

Reps for both Soffer and Macpherson declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.