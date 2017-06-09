Jerry Seinfeld explains Kesha snub: 'I'm 63, I don't know every pop star'

Jerry Seinfeld turned down a hug from a famous fan three times — and he has zero regrets.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star… I don’t know everyone,” the comic told Us Weekly on snubbing singer Kesha earlier this week. "I’m not [a hugger].”

The moment was captured in a now-viral video.

He added, “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say ‘hello.’ I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

JERRY SEINFELD TURNS DOWN THREE HUGS FROM KESHA

The star joked he had a “borderline harassment case” on his hands. But in all seriousness, he meant no harm with the awkward snub.

“I’m sure I would’ve liked her,” he insisted. “But I need to know who are you.”

The video showed Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center on Monday.

While Kesha insisted on getting a hug, Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks” during the exchange.

Kesha quickly walked away while Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter he “didn’t know who that was.” He said that he wished her the best after being told it was Kesha, but still did not appear to know who the entertainer was.

Kesha ended up laughing off the moment.