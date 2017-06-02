8 things you didn't know about Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has made history as the highest paid fighters in the UFC.

For a long time, Rousey was the at the top of her game, but during her last fight, she was memorably knocked out in 48 seconds by Amanda Nunes. Before that, Holly Holm beat her in one of the biggest upsets of 2015.

Still, she’s got plenty on her plate outside of the ring. She has appeared in Hollywood films such as “Entourage” and “Furious 7”, and her autobiography, “My Fight/ Your Fight,” is being made into a film. The starlet is also busy with a major deal with Reebok.

The 30-year-old recently became engaged to fellow fighter Travis Browne, and she’s given plenty of interviews through the years that revealed details about her life and struggles. Still, there are some facts even some of the biggest Rousey fans may be surprised to learn. Here are a few things you may not have known about the athlete:

