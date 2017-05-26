Miley Cyrus: It's clear why I don't drink anymore

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to wish her older sister Brandi Cyrus a happy birthday.

The pop star shared several pictures of her and her sister at a March 26 Cleveland Cavaliers versus New York Knicks game with drinks in their hands.

"PS as you slide [through] these next few photos it will become very clear as to why I no longer drink," the "Malibu" singer wrote.

She then jokingly added, "Or maybe why I should start again."

Cyrus recently opened up to Billboard about leaving her partying ways behind her.

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," she told Billboard May 3.

She said her decision to give up marijuana was because she wanted to be "super clear and sharp."