Miley Cyrus gets clean, plans to reinvent herself again with new music

Miley Cyrus is ready to leave her pot-smoking, partying ways behind her.

The 24-year-old told Billboard about her decision to give up marijuana after wanting to be "super clear and sharp."

"I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do," she told Billboard.

Aside from a change in her recreational activities, the pop singer is also making a big change in her music. She will release her first single "Malibu" from her upcoming album on May 11.

Cyrus wrote the song about her fiance Liam Hemsworth.

"We had to refall for each other," she told the mag. The pair broke up in 2013 and reunited last year.

Cyrus said her new music is singer-­songwriter-y but it won't be "granola" because she doesn't "listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff."

While she is not inspired by Sheeran and Mayer, Cyrus is going back to her country roots for this record. She said she's offended by fans who don't think she's country enough.

"I've got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a ­little girl that says, “I’m in your corner.” Dolly Parton is my ­f--king ­godmother. The fact that ­country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me," she shared. "All the ­nipple pastie s--t, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now. I’m evolving."

Her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus told Billboard his daughter's album is more personal than political.

"This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I’ve ever heard," he said.