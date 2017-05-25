'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood considering sex tape offer from Vivid

Amber Portwood and fiancé Matt Baier of MTV’s “Teen Mom” fame are currently in talks with Vivid to star in their own sex tape.

“It’s true, Matt and Amber met with Vivid and received an offer,” a rep for the couple told Fox News. “However, they haven’t determined whether or not they’ll be moving forward yet.”

The rep would not disclose how much the pair was being offered for the X-rated tape.

AMBER PORTWOOD AND MATT BAIER GET CANDID ABOUT THEIR ENGAGEMENT, PAST ADDICTION ISSUES

This AM A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

The potential porn flick would be a surprising move for the 27-year-old and her 45-year-old beau.

In 2016, Portwood took a dig at fellow “Teen Mom” cast mate Farrah Abraham over her 2013 sex tape, which was put out by Vivid.

“When she makes a quote saying she’s the reason why this show is on, well, I’m sorry, when I went to prison, this show was not on, and when I got out it sure as hell was on,” Portwood told Dr. Drew Pinsky at the time. “And she was selling her v----a while I was gone. We’ll make that clear.”

Proud of my baby @sophialabraham first #dancerecital 💐💎💃🏼 Great Job 💯💕 #dancemoms #dancer A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 20, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Portwood, who is a mother to an 8-year-old daughter, served 17 months of a five-year sentence at Rockville Correctional Facility in 2012 while she battled an addiction to prescription pills. She was released on good behavior, time served and the completion of two prison courses.

Portwood has stated she's been sober since 2012.

Abraham has since slammed Portwood and Baier over reports they are considering releasing a sex tape.

“They hope to follow in footsteps of mine, the envy of them wanting to be me never fails,” she told Us Weekly. “I doubt doing a sex tape at 26 is the right direction. It’s sad how hard Amber tries to be me.”

FARRAH ABRAHAM FIRES BACK AT HER CRITICS, PRAISES TRUMP

Abraham told Fox News earlier this year her parents supported her when her sex tape came out. She has claimed the tape, recorded with porn star James Deen, was never intended to be public.

“During that time when my sex tape was very public to everyone I think my parents, good or bad, they wanted to just protect me and help me figure out my things,” the 25-year-old mother said. “[And] I think being 21 is a rough age and no 21-year-old gets through that age with being perfect. So I think we handled it the best way we could legally and privately.”

Portwood recently told Fox News she was busy working on her online fashion store, Be Forever Haute, and planning her October 13 wedding to Baier.

When they spoke with us in April, they made no mention of the possible sex tape as their next business venture.