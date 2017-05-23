Helen Mirren: Why I changed my views on feminism

Helen Mirren revealed that she didn't always think of herself as a feminist.

The Hollywood icon gave a commencement speech at Tulane University over the weekend, and she shared with the crowd her thoughts on feminism.

“I didn’t define myself as a feminist until quite recently, but I had always lived like a feminist and believed in the obvious; that women were as capable and as energetic and as inspiring as men. But to join a movement called feminism seemed too didactic, too political," she said, according to Just Jared.

The 71-year-old A-lister explained why she changed her perspective.

“However, I have come to understand that feminism is not an abstract idea but a necessity if we – and really by ‘we,’ I mean you guys – are to move us forward and not backward into ignorance and fearful jealousy. Now, I am a declared feminist. And I would encourage you to be the same.”

Mirren is also lending her voice to another cause. She hosted the 2017 Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) Gala on May 22nd in New York City.

According to the organization's website it is, “a national non-profit organization, which through summer camp, speech therapy, and creative expression empowers, educates, and supports young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them.”

Some other notable figures that support the org are former Vice President Joe Biden, Dave Chappelle, and Paul Rudd.