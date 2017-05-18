'Arrested Development' Season 5 heading to Netflix next year

After years of speculation, Netflix has announced the long-rumored fifth season of “Arrested Development” is finally coming to life.

The streaming service confirmed that the all-star cast has signed on for another season of the series, which ran on Fox for three seasons and developed a cult-like following.

The comedy series will return to Netflix next year.

Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Will Arnett and the rest of the series regulars will reprise their roles in the show that follows the Bluth family. Series creator Mitchell Hurwitz is also on board.

On May 12, Bateman revealed on social media that he had signed on for more episodes.

Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 12, 2017

Hurwitz stated he is "grateful" to Netflix and Fox "for making this dream of mine come true."

"Arrested Development" ran on Fox for 2003 to 2006 before it was canceled. Netflix brought the show back for a fourth season in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



