Miss USA Kara McCullough backtracks on health care remarks

Newly-crowned Miss USA Kara McCullough is clarifying her controversial remarks from Sunday night's pageant when she called health care a privilege.

The 25-year-old was met with a lot of love and hate for her stance on health care but now she's changing her mind.

"I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right," McCullough said on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide."

She continued, "I just want people to see where I was coming from. Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege."

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist also explained what she meant when she said during the pageant she does not consider herself "this diehard, ‘I don’t really care about men’ type of woman" adding "women -- we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace."

She said on "GMA," "I believe that if a person does a good job, they should be, you know, credited for that in a sense...[but] I don’t want anyone to look at it as if I’m not all about women’s rights, because I am. We deserve a lot when it comes to opportunity in the workplace as well as just like leadership positions. I’ve seen and witnessed firsthand the impact that women have."

McCullough also addressed the backlash she received for her comments Sunday night, saying she was not surprised.

"I believe that is what America is based on, like having opinions and views," she said. "But I would like to just take this moment to truly just clarify ... what I said."

