Petition calls for ABC boycott over 'Last Man Standing' cancellation

ABC is facing backlash after the network announced the cancellation of one of its highest-rated shows "Last Man Standing" Friday.

The news came as a shock to fans who favored the conservative-leaning sitcom starring Tim Allen and many questioned if the decision was due to the show's politics. ABC told Fox News the show was canceled due to scheduling.

Now, a petition to boycott ABC until they agree to bring back "Last Man Standing" has quickly garnered more than 10,000 signatures.

'LAST MAN STANDING' CANCELED DESPITE HIGH RATINGS

"'Last Man Standing' stands out in the sea of network television sitcoms," the petition states. "It is a show that appeals to a broad swath of Americans who find very few shows that extol the virtues with which they can identify; namely conservative values."

ABC declined to comment on the petition. Allen, the show's star, has yet to comment on the cancellation and did not return Fox News' multiple requests for a statement.

According to Deadline, the sitcom was the network's second-highest comedy this season and averaged 8.1 million viewers, just behind "Modern Family," which averaged 8.7 million viewers this season and was recently renewed for two more seasons. It was also ABC's third highest watched scripted series behind "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Modern Family."

