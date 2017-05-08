Kendall Jenner says she loves to be 'sexual' for photoshoots

Kendall Jenner has posed for countless fashion magazines and walked the runway for top designers. But she wouldn’t mind upping her sex appeal.

The 21-year-old told famed photographer Mario Testino during his most recent podcast, “I don’t get to be hot very often. I love going like, sexual, because I don’t get to do it.”

Testino agreed with the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

“It’s so weird because you have the body. I think that maybe people are intimidated to take you there,” he said. “Maybe you’ve done a lot of American Vogue and it’s not about that and it’s more about clothes.”

The reality star said her name recognition could be what holds the fashion industry back from breaking her familiar brand.

“I love being transformed. Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so they get confused, they don’t know how to use me,” she explained.”

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 2, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Jenner has leaned on fellow “It” girls Gigi and Bella Hadid to help her navigate the modeling industry.

“Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working,” Jenner told Testino. “It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years.”

🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:14pm PST

In April, Jenner was caught in the midst of a major controversy thanks to her participation in a highly criticized Pepsi commercial. The ad was pulled by the cola brand after critics said it made light of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The TV personality was skewered in the press and even “Saturday Night Live” parodied the advertising flop.

But “SNL” star Alec Baldwin came to Jenner’s defense amid the backlash. His daughter Ireland and Jenner attended to school together.

He wrote on Twitter, “1- Don't blame @KendallJenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.