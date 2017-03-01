'Big Bang Theory' stars reportedly taking pay cuts to increase pay for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch

Rumor has it the “Big Bang Theory” cast is sticking together like never before to try to earn better pay for actresses Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Variety reports the show’s original cast members – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg – have agreed to take small pay cuts to allow Bialik and Rauch to get higher salaries.

According to Variety, Bialik and Rauch, who joined the show in the third season, are earning an estimated $200,000 per episode while the show’s original cast members are reportedly closer to $1 million per episode.

The future of “The Big Bang Theory” has been uncertain as contract negotiations for two additional seasons have been dragging on for months.

Earlier this month, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves stated that the network was "very, very close" to a two-season renewal of the show.

In January, CBS Entertainment President Glenn Geller told The Hollywood Reporter the contracts still hadn't been finalized but he hinted they were in the works.

"[Contract talks] are continuing. It is tough but kind of normal negotiations," he said. "We are guardedly optimistic about it. It's normal negotiations."

And in August 2016, Gellar told the reporters at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, there would likely be more “Big Bang Theory.”

"We are very confident that everyone involved wants more ‘Big Bang’ past year 10, and I know Warner Bros. will make those deals.”

Still months later, the contracts still haven’t been signed.

The last time CBS renewed “The Big Bang Theory” it picked up three seasons at once. The series has garnered more than $1 billion for Warner Brother Television in syndication. A renewal is rumored is to include a full 24 episodes per season.