Marie Osmond is more than willing to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration -- he just needs to ask.

"I think when it comes to our country we need to unite," she told Yahoo. "I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America."

The singer, who has performed at previous presidential inaugurations including for Ronald Reagan in 1981, said she wants to set an example for her eight children.

"We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should," she added.

Osmond's offer to perform comes in as reports continue about entertainers who have turned down the President-elect's request to perform at the inauguration on January 20.

Confirmed entertainers include 2010 "America's Got Talent" runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes.

However, Trump doesn't seem to care about the lack of Hollywood stars confirmed to perform.

He tweeted last month, "The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!"