Tom Ford on why he won't dress Melania Trump

Tom Ford said he declined to dress Melania Trump "years ago" because she's not the right fit for the fashion designer's brand.

"I was asked to dress [Melania Trump] quite a few years ago and I declined," Ford said on "The View" Wednesday. "She's not necessarily my image."

The high-end designer added that he doesn't believe any first lady or woman in power should wear his designs because they can cost upwards of $3,500. The outspoken Democrat said that even if Hillary Clinton had won, he would not have dressed her.

"The first lady — other than the fact that I'm a Democrat and voted for Hillary [Clinton] and am very sad and disappointed that she’s not in office — even had Hillary won, she shouldn't be wearing my clothes. They're too expensive," Ford said.

He continued, "And I don't mean that in a bad way. They're not artificially expensive. It's how much it costs to make these things. But I think to relate to everybody, you shouldn't necessarily [wear such expensive clothes]."

"View" co-host Joy Behar pointed out that Ford did dress first lady Michelle Obama.

The designer defended his decision to dress Michelle Obama, saying he only did it once when she went to a dinner at Buckingham Palace with the Queen.

"That, I thought, was appropriate...and it was an honor."

Ford isn't the first designer to say he wouldn't dress the future first lady. French-born designer Sophie Theallet, who dressed Michelle Obama on secret occasions, wrote in a controversial essay in November that she will not dress Melania Trump.