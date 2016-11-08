Tim McGraw still considering possible future in politics

Tim McGraw has expressed his interest in politics before, and he admits that it’s still ruminating in his mind — but don’t expect his name to be on a ballot anytime in the near future.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career and I probably wouldn’t have been able to do the things that I’ve done, and had the success that I’ve had, and come from where I come from, in any other country than this country,” the star tells Big Machine Label Group. “It’s a great country. You always wanna look at ways that you can give back.”

McGraw has stated previously that if he did get into politics, it would be after his kids are grown and would depend on if he felt capable to do it. “I’d have a lot more learning to do to be able to do that,” he said in 2014. “I’d have to be a lot more educated and learn a lot more things about policies and things like that.”

In the meantime, McGraw is hot off of a win for Song of the Year for “Humble and Kind” at the 2016 CMA Awards. Perhaps that song will inspire his future campaign slogan?