Soldier leaves Miranda Lambert in tears

Miranda Lambert broke down in tears during a concert on Friday night in Hartford, Conn. Midway through her set, she was singing the first verse of "The House That Built Me" when a fan’s sign caught her eye.

"3 combat tours. [Your] voice was the last thing I listened to EVERY NIGHT! THANK YOU!!!" the message read.

Lambert walked over, picked up the white poster board and held it up for the entire venue to see. Video shows her crying before showing it to her band. She propped the sign up on stage by her microphone stand and tried to sing the song one more time before wiping tears from her eyes. Unable to get through it, she grabbed her heart and said thank you to the veteran, who was also crying.

"Second verse, I gotta get a drink. Y'all, I gotta do it," she says in the clip before walking toward the back of the stage.

More From Taste of Country Next: Listen to Miranda Lambert's 'Vice'

After she takes a swig of her drink, she motions for the audience to take over on the song, as she often does, and they oblige — the entire venue finishes the song for her. Lambert can be seen wiping more tears from her eyes with a scarf on her mic stand.

Lambert is currently headlining her "Keeper of the Flame Tour" with Kip Moore and Brothers Osborne. The tour has another month left for the artists on the road.