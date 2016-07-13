Craig Morgan cancels July tour dates following son's death

Craig Morgan has canceled 10 tour dates scheduled for July to allow time to grieve the death of his 19-year-old son, Jerry. Morgan’s next stop will be Aug. 4 in Astoria, Ore.

The canceled dates include a run through the Dakotas and Minnesota, a week out west and two dates in the southeast. Morgan was scheduled to play a mix of festival and headlining shows. The policy for ticket refunds varies by venue, but for Ticketmaster shows, refunds will be given automatically if tickets were purchased on the internet or by phone.

More From Taste of Country Next: More Country Stars Who've Suffered Tragedy

Morgan’s teen son Jerry Greer was killed in a tubing accident on Kentucky Lake in Tennessee on July 10. He and a friend were on the same tube being pulled behind a boat when a wave knocked them off. Greer went under and never resurfaced, and rescue crews weren’t able to recover his body until the next day. It’s not clear why the life jacket he was wearing did not cause him to float to the surface.

Many of Morgan’s upcoming shows were in support of his recently released A Whole Lot More to Me album, which includes singles “I’ll Be Home Soon” and “When I’m Gone.” Morgan hasn’t commented on social media, but on Monday morning his publicist issued this statement from the family:

“The family is grateful for everyone’s support and prayers and requests privacy during this difficult time.