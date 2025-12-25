Zelenskyy encouraged by 'very good' Christmas talks with US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed optimism Thursday about the progress of peace negotiations after speaking with Jared Kushner and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Zelenskyy said the Christmas conversation centered on ongoing efforts to end the war and move toward a durable, lasting peace.

"Today we had a very good conversation with President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner," he wrote on X, thanking them for their "intensive work" and "constructive approach."

"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian officials have met with Witkoff and Kushner multiple times in Miami in recent weeks to discuss possible elements of a peace plan aimed at ending nearly four years of fighting.

Zelenskyy said Monday that the draft peace framework has been reduced to 20 points from 28 and includes proposed security guarantees involving Ukraine, European allies and the United States, along with an initial outline for Ukraine’s post-war recovery.

The Ukrainian president said the framework includes a separate document on bilateral security guarantees with the United States that would likely require review by the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskyy cautioned that some differences remain, noting that both Ukraine and Russia have positions they are not prepared to accept as U.S. talks with Russian officials continue.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing Thursday that talks between Washington and Moscow were moving forward gradually, while accusing unnamed Western European countries of trying to undermine the process.

Zakharova said negotiations had shown "slow but steady progress," but were being accompanied by what she described as "extremely harmful and even malicious attempts" to derail diplomatic efforts, according to Russia’s state-run Tass news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested last week that Russia’s goals in Ukraine are unchanged and will be accomplished either through negotiations or by further military advances if diplomatic efforts fail.

"The goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved," he said, using the Kremlin's term to refer to Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion.

"We would prefer to accomplish this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomatic means. However, if the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means," the Russian leader told military officials, according to a transcript of the speech released by the government.