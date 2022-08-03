Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place

Ukraine dismissed a former German leader's claim that Russia wants a 'negotiated solution'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Putin 'will not stop' at Ukraine: Mike Waltz Video

Putin 'will not stop' at Ukraine: Mike Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., of the House Armed Services Committee joins Bret Baier to discuss his recent visit to Ukraine and the realities of the ongoing war with Russia on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. 

"If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First, a cease-fire and troops withdrawal, then – constructive"

Schroeder, who served as the Chancellor of Germany from 1998 to 2005 and calls himself a close friend of Putin, told German news outlets this week that Russia and Ukraine's grain agreement indicates that peace talks could work. 

US SENDING $550 MILLION IN MILITARY AID TO UKRAINE, INCLUDING HIMARS AMMUNITION

"The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroeder told broadcasters RTL/ntv. "A first success is the grain deal, perhaps that can be slowly expanded to a ceasefire."

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the World Economic Forum
    Image 1 of 2

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

  • Vladimir Putin
    Image 2 of 2

    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's transport industry via a video link in Sochi, Russia May 24, 2022.  (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Kremlin via Reuters)

Under that grain deal, a ship loaded with Ukrainian food supplies left the Black Sea on Wednesday for the first time since Russia invaded more than five months ago. 

CHILDREN TRAUMATIZED BY WAR IN UKRAINE FIND MENTORS FROM UNEXPECTED PLACES

Putin said last month that Russia doesn't "reject peace talks" while also threatening that the invasion has just begun. 

"Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven't started anything yet in earnest," Putin said on July 7.

  • Fallen rocket in Ukraine
    Image 1 of 3

    A fallen rocket that was fired from Kherson but got intercepted by Ukrainian forces remains unexploded in the street in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on April 4. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • A dog and Ukrainian army soldiers
    Image 2 of 3

    A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

  • Ukrainian soldiers
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian soldiers are seen riding on an armored presonnel carrier during an exercise not far from Kharkiv on April 30. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United Nations appears pessimistic that the recent grain agreement will lead to more constructive dialogue. 

"Despite the encouraging developments on grain and fertilizers, we remain deeply concerned about the lack of prospects for a shift towards a meaningful resumption of diplomatic efforts to end the war," United Nations Political Affairs Chief Rosemary DiCarlo said on July 29. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 