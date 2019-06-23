Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi Arabia airport kills 1, wounds 7, reports say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One person is dead, and seven others were wounded in a Yemeni rebel attack on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

“The terrorist attack resulted in martyring a Syrian national and injuring seven civilians,” said Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen against the rebel Houthis, as Gulf News reported.

“A terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded,” the coalition’s statement also said, as Arab News reported.

A security officer walking past Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (REUTERS/Faisal al Nasser)

A security officer walking past Saudi Arabia's Abha airport. (REUTERS/Faisal al Nasser)

AIR CANADA PILOT ORDERS 23 PIZZAS FOR PASSENGERS STUCK ON GROUNDED PLANE

The airport in Abha was struck shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The colonel did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Houthi spokesman, Yahia al-Sarie, said earlier Sunday the rebels had launched drone attacks on Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan.

The attack comes less than two weeks after the airport in Abha was attacked by a Houthi cruise missile, wounding 26 passengers inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.