Woman wearing fake pregnancy belly arrested in Argentina in failed pot-smuggling attempt

A woman was arrested in Argentina this week for attempting to smuggle 9 pounds of marijuana inside a fake pregnancy bump, Argentina’s Gendarmería Nacional tweeted Wednesday.

The unnamed woman was caught on a bus as she allegedly attempted to bring the drugs across the border into Chile.

An accomplice on the bus was also caught with marijuana inside his bag, the Gendarmería Nacional said.

“She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it from Mendoza to Santa Cruz,” Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich wrote in the tweet.

“The pretend mom-to-be and her accomplice were arrested.”