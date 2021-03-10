Wild video shows Ontario car salesman tossed from hood as thief drives away

Police in London, Ontario are searching for a male suspect involved in a vehicle theft that nearly killed a car salesman.

Authorities said the suspect attended a used car dealership on March 3 at around 5:40 a.m. located at 080 Oxford Street East. The suspect exited a silver Audi, and entered the dealership to speak to an employee about a 2018 Black BMW M4 on the lot.

Surveillance footage released by police captured the incident.

The video shows the pair approach the vehicle and the suspect entering the driver's seat as a male employee starts the car. The suspect then puts the vehicle in gear and accelerates in the direction of the male employee.

The employee jumps onto the hood of the vehicle as the suspect drives out of the lot, heading eastbound on Oxford Street East. The employee holds onto the vehicle as the suspect approaches Highbury Avenue, at which point he slid off the hood and onto the roadway.

A second vehicle, which can be seen in the video, drives past the victim as he falls off the car, almost striking him as it passes by. The victim was transported to hospital by Middlesex-London Paramedic Services with minor injuries.

Canada's CTV identified the salesman as 23-year-old Moe Al-Kaissy.

Al-Kaissy told CTV that it was a "very scary" experience and that he thought he thought he was going to die.

"At one point I had to grab on to the wiper arm because I was sliding off and my feet got dragged onto the street and my shoes got lost - my socks got ripped. My feet are all ripped up right now."

The male suspect is described as dark-skinned, thin build, approximately 5’8", 140lbs, black puffy hair, black beard, black mask, wearing a navy blue suit with a white dress shirt with dots.

The stolen vehicle is a 2018 Black BMW M4, with red leather interior and dealer plate 084DRX.The silver Audi is described as having dark tinted windows, a sunroof and silver rims. The stolen BMW M4, and the Audi were last seen turning southbound onto Highbury Avenue.

Investigators are asking for dash-cam video from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com