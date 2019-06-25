Watch: British politician Boris Johnson gives bizarre answer to interview question

Boris Johnson could potentially become Britain’s next prime minister, but there’s little doubt he’s the country’s biggest fan of cardboard buses.

Johnson, one of the leading candidates to replace Theresa May as the U.K.’s leader next month, was interviewed by outlet TalkRADIO on his prospects of moving into Downing Street.

However, the proverbial wheels fell off the interview when Johnson was asked what he does to relax in his spare time.

“I, I like to paint. I make things. I like to,” Johnson sheepishly said, before Ross Kempsell asked what he makes.

“I make, I have a thing where I make models of, I mean, when I was Mayor of London, we built a beautiful -- I make buses.

“I make models of buses... what I do is, well I don’t make models of buses, I get, I get old wooden crates, right?

“Then I paint them and they have two, suppose it’s a box that’s been used to contain two wine bottles, right? And it will have a dividing thing.

“And I turn it into a bus and I put passengers -- you really want to know this?”

Kempsell then replied: “You’re making buses. You’re making cardboard buses. Okay. That’s what you do to enjoy yourself.”

Johnson capped off the exchange, adding: “I paint the passengers enjoying themselves, on the wonderful bus.”

The comments came after Johnson, the former foreign secretary, promised not to “kick the can” on Brexit as he formally launched his push to succeed May as prime minister.

Standing in front of an enormous blue “Back Boris” logo, Johnson, the former mayor of London, told his fellow members of the Conservative Party that he was the man to succeed May as Tory leader, deliver Britain’s departure from the E.U., and avoid losing in a general election to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.

Johnson resigned as the country’s top diplomat last year over May’s handling of Brexit, and later sparked controversy by describing her strategy as wrapping a “suicide vest" around the constitution and handing the detonator to European officials.

May stepped down last month, having failed to get her withdrawal agreement -- negotiated with the E.U. -- passed through Parliament. As she had struggled to get Brexit over the finish line, the stalemate led to multiple delays for Britain’s departure, with the country now scheduled to leave in October -- more than three years since Brits voted to leave.

The Tories were trounced in last month’s European Parliament elections, with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party finishing first. Polls suggest that if an election were held today, the opposition Labour Party would finish top. Johnson referenced those results when he spoke of a “mood of disillusion” in the country at Westminster’s ability to get things done.