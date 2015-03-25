Wallabies captain Horwill cited for stamping

Australia captain James Horwill has been cited for "stamping or trampling" lock Alun Wyn Jones during the loss to the British and Irish Lions.

The Australian Rugby Union said Horwill had been cited under Law 10.4 b which states that a player must not stamp or trample on an opponent.

"The alleged incident, which occurred in the third minute, was referred to the citing commissioner by the British and Irish Lions," the ARU said in a statement on Sunday.

A judicial hearing will be held for Horwill Sunday evening in Melbourne, where the second Test will be played next Saturday.

The Lions won the first Test 23-21 in a game which left the Australians battered by injuries, with three backs stretchered off.

Christian Lealiifano was knocked out cold going for a head-on tackle on Jonathan Davies, while Berrick Barnes suffered a head clash and replacement Pat McCabe was taken off with neck trouble.

The Wallabies also have injury concerns over centre Adam Ashley-Cooper and winger Digby Ioane.