Taking your dog for a walk twice a day for an hour could soon become law in Germany

Germany, a nation known for its bureaucracy, just came up with new rules for dog owners – pets first.

"Pets are not cuddly toys, their needs have to be taken into account," Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner said about the requirements to ensure animal protection and welfare that could become law early next year.

A new law may require dog owners to take their pets for walks twice a day for at least an hour total, BBC reported.

MAN WALKING HIS DOG KNOCKED UNCONSCIOUS BY FALLING CAT

There also may be a ban for chaining dogs for long periods of time.

The country also wants to ensure puppy farms only care for a maximum of three litters and attend to the puppies a minimum of four hours a day to ensure proper socialization.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the new laws pass, German states will be in charge of enforcement.