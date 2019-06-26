Virginia doctor murdered while vacationing with family in Belize: report

A Virginia doctor on vacation with his his wife and three children was reportedly shot and killed on Sunday while fly fishing in Belize.

Dr. Gary Swank, a cardiologist from Roanoke, Va., and his tour guide were shot and killed while fly-fishing in a lagoon west of San Pedro Town, according to local media reports. Both men were reportedly shot multiple times in the body and head.

San Pedro police believe the tour guide, Mario Graniel, 53, was the intended target of the gunmen, according to The Reporter. Graniel had previously called the authorities to his home on Saturday after an unknown gunman fired shots outside his apartment complex.

Swank was an interventional cardiologist and medical director of Carilion Clinic’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab and an associate professor of internal medicine at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke reports local TV station WDBJ7.

Authorities in Belize say that have detained several people for questioning in the shootings. San Pedro Commissioner of Police Chester Williams has reportedly assigned a special task force to further investigate the murders.