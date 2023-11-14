Veteran police officer, 61, retires to focus on frisky online modeling career

A 61-year-old Canadian woman, who ditched her job in law enforcement to become a bikini and OnlyFans model, said she is raking in nearly $2,000 a week and has built a massive following online.

"I was very good at my job as a cop," said social media influencer and model Bianca Jag, according to the Daily Star. "My main goal was to help people and I had a lot of duties."

"I also did investigational work, but after 17 years as an officer I left because it wasn't fulfilling anymore. I was not happy and needed a change in my life," Jag, who describes herself as a "French Canadian webcam model" on X, said.

Jag quit Canadian law enforcement after 17 years in 2012 and attempted to run a restaurant before launching a career in webcam modeling, the Daily Star reported. She said she previously pulled in $800 a week before doubling that to her current average of $1,600 a week.

"I started working as a webcam girl to get back on my feet financially after my restaurant closed down," she said of her modeling career, according to the Daily Mail. "At the time, I was in a competition as a bodybuilder and knew someone who had a website to show off muscles so I figured I would try it."

She has amassed more than 120,000 followers on Instagram and racked up more than 1 million views on her posts. She said that a large chunk of her income has gone to surgeries and treatments to maintain a slender physique and to look youthful.

Jag's Instagram page links to her website, which details her social media accounts on risqué sites such as OnlyFans page and Stripchat.

"I get a lot of compliments on webcam about my looks which is very flattering and people often tell me I don't look my age," she said, according to the Daily Star.

"Some even ask if I made a typo when writing down my age."

The woman revealed she has spent $22,000 on breast implants, $3,200 on eyelid treatments, and she receives Botox every three months.

"I don’t overdo it because I don’t want my face without expression," she said.

"To how much I spend … my friend had the funniest answer to that. She replied once on cam that it cost 'a lot of f –king money,'" Jag quipped.

She did note that she likely will not receive any other cosmetic surgeries in the future, explaining, "I'm happy with what I have now."

Jag’s story comes after a handful of other female police officers have ditched the profession to become models online, or have been exposed for operating racy OnlyFans accounts while working in law enforcement.

A Minneapolis police officer, for example, was investigated last month after higher-ups learned of her OnlyFans account, though the mayor took no issue with her explicit photos. Her account was exposed after she pulled over a driver who turned out to be a subscriber to her account.

Another law enforcement official in Colorado retired from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office last year instead of facing an internal investigation over an OnlyFans page she owns. While another police officer in Detroit resigned from the force in 2022 amid an internal investigation into her racy OnlyFans account.